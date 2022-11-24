Abi Fisher murder: Husband could have sentence extended
- Published
A man who was jailed for a minimum of 15 years after murdering his wife could face an extension to his sentence.
Matthew Fisher, 30, from Castleford strangled and beat Abi Fisher, 29, then bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland.
He was jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court on 10 November and told he would serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.
The Attorney General's office has been asked to consider the sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Fisher had told the police he had last seen primary school teacher Abi on the evening of 8 July and had woken the next day to find she was not there.
Hundreds of friends and colleagues joined police searches for her after Fisher posted a message on Facebook pleading for help to find his wife.
Officers then discovered his phone and car had been on the move when he claimed he was asleep and CCTV showed him leaving home after 04:00 BST on 9 July and returning just before 09:30.
Police found Mrs Fisher's body in bushes near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on 10 July - the day after she was reported missing.
The court heard he had left their six-month-old daughter, who had Covid-19 at the time, alone at home while he was concealing Mrs Fisher's body.
Sentencing Fisher, Tom Bayliss KC said: "You murdered your wife, the woman you loved. You left your little daughter without any parent to care for her."
West Yorkshire Police said they had submitted a joint request, along with Mrs Fisher's family, asking the Attorney General's office to review the sentence.
A spokesperson from the Attorney General's Office said: "We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.