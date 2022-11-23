Star Hobson inquest adjourned ahead of police report
An inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned for the coroner to look at a report into the police handling of the case.
An "extensive" file by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will be submitted to Bradford Coroner's Court on 2 December.
Senior coroner Martin Fleming said he would speak to Star's family to outline the next steps in the case.
The inquest was adjourned until 13 February 2023.
Star, from Keighley, died on 22 September 2020 after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" by her mother Frankie Smith and her partner.
Smith, 20, was jailed for 12 years for allowing her daughter's death and Savannah Brockhill, 28, was sentenced to life for Star's murder.
Mr Fleming told Bradford Coroner's Court that he would adjourn the inquest to "allow the completion and preparation of what appears to be an extensive report by the IOPC".
He said the file would also be shared with West Yorkshire Police for their consideration.
"Receipt of this file along with all the other information is vital in the decision-making process," he said.
"Adjourning into the new year will give opportunity to review what appears to be an extensive file and contact the interested parties in this case and the family to convey my decision-making process.
"I do take into account the complexity of this case and it cannot be rushed."
