Leeds: University support staff strike again over pay
- Published
Hundreds of support staff at two universities in Leeds are to walk out on Thursday in strike action over pay.
Administrators, cleaners, library, security and catering workers at Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds are taking action over several days up to 30 November.
They join academics at 150 universities including those in Leeds who are due to begin national industrial action.
Both universities have been approached for a comment.
This latest wave of walkouts follows a series of strikes by University of Leeds support staff in September and October after Unison members rejected a 3% pay rise from the Universities and Colleges Employers Association in May.
Unison said workers were "after a fair pay rise to help them cope with soaring prices" and their wages had "failed to keep pace with inflation", which stood at 11.1% on 16 November, according to the latest figures.
A Unison spokesperson said the rise in living costs was "three times greater" than the workers' pay increase and staff had been left "out of pocket and struggling".
'Massive problem'
Karen Loughlin, Unison's Yorkshire and Humberside regional secretary said: "The cost of living crisis is pushing people to the brink. University support staff can't even cover the basics. They've had enough and are quitting the sector for jobs on better pay."
She said low pay had been "a massive and growing problem in the university sector for more than a decade".
"The universities should do the right thing and come back with more money to show they care about their employees. This would help keep them in their posts so students can receive the support they need and have the best possible experience of university."
The University and College Union (UCU) said more than 70,000 staff would be taking part in the national strikes over pay, working conditions and pension cuts, which are planned for 24, 25 and 30 November.
Strike dates
Leeds Beckett University: 24, 25 and 30 November
University of Leeds: 24 to 30 November
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.