Armley: Man charged over street stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder over a stabbing which left another man critically ill in hospital.
A 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on Branch Road, Armley, at about 22:50 GMT on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said he had been assaulted in nearby Town Street shortly before he was found.
Akwia Bryant, 23, of Wesley Road, Armley, was arrested on Tuesday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
He is also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
A 22-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the same incident, has been released on bail.
