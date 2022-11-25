Heckmondwike: Man jailed over child sex offences
- Published
A registered sex offender who posed "significant danger" to young children has been jailed for the sexual abuse of two young boys.
John Forsyth, 53, from Heckmondwike, was found guilty in September of six offences between 2005 and 2006.
The abuse came to light when the two victims separately got in touch with police in 2020.
At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to 21 years in jail, with a further five on extended licence.
A full investigation was launched by Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit after the complainants contacted officers, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Forsyth, already on the sex offenders register, was later arrested and charged.
He was convicted of two offences of raping a child under 13, two offences of sexual activity with a child under 13, attempted rape and sexual assault.
'Appalling offences'
Det Con Amy Green, who led the investigation, said: "John Forsyth clearly poses a significant danger to young children and we welcome the strong sentence handed down by the court.
"The appalling offences he committed against his then young victims have affected them both deeply throughout their lives and starkly illustrates the dreadful impact this awful offending has."
She praised both of Forsyth's victims and said it had taken a "lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse".
She added: "At times it was uncomfortable for them, particularly given a lengthy court process affected by Covid, and they both just wanted justice and closure. We have that now."
Forsyth was told he would not be eligible for parole until he had served two thirds of his sentence.
