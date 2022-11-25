Stanley Ferry: Canal trust offers rare tour of lock gate workshop
The Canal & River Trust is offering visitors the chance for a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Wakefield's Stanley Ferry lock gate workshop.
The tour comes as the trust embarks on a £58m programme of vital repair and restoration works.
It is a chance for visitors to learn more about how every lock gate on the nation's historic canals is expertly crafted, a spokesperson said.
The open day takes place on Saturday between 10:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT.
Stanley Ferry workshop is located on the Aire and Calder Navigation in West Yorkshire, and is one of only two places in the UK where lock gates are manufactured and refurbished by the trust.
Manager Simon Turner said more than 100 lock gates had been made at the workshop over the course of the year.
"Right now, it's like our very own Santa's workshop, with the team working flat out to ensure our lock gates are delivered to site on time to make sure the trust is able to complete vital repairs this winter to keep our magnificent waterways open and available for people and boats to use."
He said each gate was made-to-measure and constructed to withstand huge water pressures.
"It takes between five and 20 days to manufacture a lock gate. Each gate is made from sustainably-sourced British oak and weighs on average three and half tonnes," he said.
The gates had a lifespan of up to 30 years, and were "built precisely to exact measurements" to ensure they were watertight, he added.
Visitors will also be able to explore a 200ft drained lock chamber - the length of five double decker buses - and learn more about the charity's work maintaining the 2,000-mile (321km) network of waterways across England and Wales.
Woodwork, fishing and festive arts and crafts activities are also taking place.
