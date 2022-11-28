Ada Thompson: England's second oldest woman marks 112th birthday
A pensioner who is believed to be the second oldest woman in England has celebrated her 112th birthday.
Ada Thompson's family and friends gathered at her care home in Keighley on Sunday to mark the special occasion.
Mrs Thompson is a year younger than England's oldest living woman, Ethel Caterham, from Surrey, who is 113.
Asked what the secret was to her longevity, Mrs Thompson replied: "I didn't smoke and I didn't drink. There are two good ones."
Although she now lives in a care home, Mrs Thompson lived for much of her life in Haworth.
Her son, Harry Thompson, said her family was "really proud of her", adding: "We can't believe she's gone this far. It is incredible."
No-one else in the family had lived to such a great age, he said.
Among Mrs Thompson's birthday cards was one from the King and Queen Consort to add to those she had received in previous years from the late Queen Elizabeth.
Mr Thompson said: "She's seen five different monarchs, I think."
He added that his mother had also experienced both world wars and it was hard to imagine what she had lived through.
"It must have been difficult times in those days. My father was in the Navy, so he was away for most of the war and she didn't know where he was."
Mr Thompson said he dropped in to see his mother twice a week and he often watched television with her.
"We talk about things on television and how things have changed.
"I show her pictures on my phone of the village where she used to live and keep her up-to-date with the shops."
Asked about her emotions on her 112th birthday, Mrs Thompson responded: "How do I feel? As happy as you like."
She added that she was "delighted" to celebrate the big day with her family at the home.
