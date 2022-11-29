M62: Delays after lorry fire leads to motorway lane closure
A large lorry fire on the M62 has led to part of the motorway being closed.
Fire crews were called at about 05:00 GMT to the westbound carriageway between junction 24 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at Saddleworth.
National Highways said two lanes had reopened while the third remained shut for emergency services at the scene.
A diversion is in place and drivers are being warned of long delays adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times.
