Leeds police car flipped onto roof after crash
- Published
A police car flipped onto its roof after it was involved in a crash with another car in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to the collision on Elland Road in the Churwell Hill area at just before 16:10 GMT on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the marked police car and second vehicle were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The road between School Street and Old Road was closed following the crash.
