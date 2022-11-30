Leeds teenager seriously hurt in A64 collision
- Published
A teenage boy has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Leeds.
Police said the boy had been crossing the A64 York Road, close to the Irish Centre, at about 07:15 GMT when he was struck.
West Yorkshire Police said the teenager had been taken to hospital with "serious head injuries".
An investigation into what happened is ongoing and road closures and diversions remain in place creating long tailbacks.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.