Woman badly injured in 40ft window plunge grateful to charity
- Published
A West Yorkshire woman who suffered multiple breaks after plunging 40ft (12m) is backing a fundraiser for the charity that helped her and her family.
Sophie Bracken, 23, was celebrating a friend's birthday when she fell from a fourth-floor flat window in Manchester.
She was left alone in hospital miles away from her family in Bradford after breaking her back, pelvis and legs.
Leeds-based charity Day One Trauma Support gave financial help so her mum could be at her bedside.
Doctors feared Miss Bracken would be paralysed after the fall from her friend's apartment block in September.
She was treated at the major trauma unit at Salford Royal - more than 50 miles from her family in Bradford.
Desperate to be by her daughter's side but unable to afford a hotel stay, mum Rachel Clapham faced a six-hour return journey on public transport to get to the hospital where she slept on plastic chairs, benches and even a windowsill.
The family were then put in touch with charity Day One Trauma Support, which was founded by Prof Peter Giannoudis, a life-saving surgeon at the major trauma unit at Leeds General Infirmary.
The financial help it gave meant her mum, also a nurse in Bradford, could stay at times in a nearby hotel during her daughter's five weeks in hospital.
Miss Bracken said: "The costs they covered made a massive difference because my mum is a bank nurse so if she doesn't work she doesn't get paid.
"I don't think I would have got through everything if I didn't have mum there. I would have mentally crumbled."
The charity, which gets no government funding, provides practical, emotional and financial support to victims left with serious injuries from the likes of road crashes, stabbings and falls.
Founded in 2014, it helps bridge the gap between things like accommodation, specialist equipment, welfare advice and peer support.
Kirsty Christmas, fundraising manager, said those hit by major trauma were struggling to cope during the cost-of-living crisis.
"This will only get worse over the festive period. That's why we need help- so we can be there for them, from day one and for as long as it takes," she said.
"Surviving trauma is just the start. We believe no-one should be left to rebuild their life on their own."
It has started a Christmas fundraising appeal which means any donations made up to 6 December will be match funded.
Meanwhile, Miss Bracken said her recovery was expected to be a long process but she hoped in future she would be able to help other victims of major trauma through the charity's peer support service.
"At the moment I have to focus myself on getting better but I would love to give back to people in my situation," she said.
