West Yorkshire PC and wife facing jail over speeding offence lies
- Published
A West Yorkshire police officer and his wife have been warned they are facing jail after they admitted lying about who was driving a speeding car.
PC Mark Hinchliffe, 43, from Leeds, and his wife, Lisa, 38, each pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court.
The court heard the pair falsely told police Mrs Hinchliffe was driving the car when it was caught speeding.
Judge Jonathan Rose told the couple to expect to be jailed in January.
The offences were committed in July and August 2021 and relate to two speeding offences from 30 April and 1 June 2021.
Judge Rose agreed to grant the couple bail until a sentence hearing on 25 January on the understanding that when they came back it would be with an expectation that they would receive immediate sentences of imprisonment.
"The authorities on perverting the course of justice are very clear about the gravity of such offences and the likely consequences for all offenders and not least those whose duty it is to uphold the law," he told the defendants.
PC Hinchliffe has been suspended by the force while Mrs Hinchliffe has resigned from her job with West Yorkshire Police.
