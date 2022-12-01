Huddersfield: Boy, 16, seriously injured in alley knife attack
- Published
A 16-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being seriously injured in a knife attack in Huddersfield.
The teenager was assaulted after he was approached by suspects on Wednesday night in an alleyway between Deighton Road and Riddings Close, police said.
Following the attack, the victim went to a nearby store for help and was now in a stable condition in hospital, officers added.
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "This has clearly been a very serious incident in which a victim has been seriously injured, and we are appealing for witnesses and information.
"We are carrying out a wide range of inquiries into this attack and I want to reassure residents we are determined to locate and bring to justice those responsible for it.
"Tackling knife crime is our number one priority in Kirklees and all necessary resources are being employed to investigate this offence."
Officers were providing "reassurance patrols" in the area, she added.
