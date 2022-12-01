Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said.
Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories.
The charity said it had now received "significant information" linking her to the city and said she may have been a student.
It is making a fresh appeal for help to try identify her.
The woman was found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the south bank of the Thames by Vauxhall Bridge in London in 1977.
'Vital clues'
A post-mortem examination estimated her age to be between 30 and 35 when she was recovered, 5ft 6in tall, with brown eyes, and short brown hair.
After releasing the illustration of the woman in September, the charity said it had received information to suggest the woman may have left her lodgings unexpectedly.
She had possibly headed for London, leaving all of her belongings behind, and she never came back to collect them, it added.
Dave Grimstead, CEO and co-founder of Locate International, said: "Despite this case being 45 years old, our experience tells us it can still be solved.
"This year alone, our teams of volunteers have solved cold cases just like this one, and we have brought closure to the families involved.
"The participation of local communities really is key, and any detail really may help us bring the vital clues needed to solve this mystery."
The charity has now issued a fresh appeal to residents and past students who were living in Leeds in the 1970s, particularly in 1977.
Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to make contact via the charity's website.
