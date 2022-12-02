Huddersfield: Arrests over knife assault on boy, 16
Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a knife attack in Huddersfield.
The boy was stabbed after he was approached by suspects on Wednesday night in an alleyway, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, officers said.
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact police.
The attack took place in an alley between Deighton Road and Riddings Close at about 20:20 GMT.
The victim then went to a nearby shop on Sheepridge Road for help, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
He remained in hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, they added.
The two teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack on Friday morning, officers said.
Det Ch Insp Marie Bulmer said: "A number of inquiries remain ongoing in what is a fast-moving investigation into what has clearly been a very serious offence.
"We have now made arrests, but are very much still appealing for witnesses or information about this attack."
