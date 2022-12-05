Imran Ahmad Khan: Former Tory MP loses sexual assault appeal bid
- Published
Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction for sexual assault.
Khan, 48, was jailed for 18 months in May after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in Staffordshire in 2008.
He was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and later stood down as MP for Wakefield.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.