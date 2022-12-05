Imran Ahmad Khan: Former Tory MP loses sexual assault appeal bid

Imran Ahmad KhanPA Media
Former Wakefield Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting the teenager in 2008

Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction for sexual assault.

Khan, 48, was jailed for 18 months in May after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in Staffordshire in 2008.

He was expelled by the Conservative party following his conviction and later stood down as MP for Wakefield.

The trial heard Khan had forced the boy to drink gin then dragged him upstairs and assaulted him.

