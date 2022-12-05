Huddersfield: Third teen arrested over knife assault on boy, 16
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a knife attack in Huddersfield which left a 16-year-old boy seriously hurt.
The victim was stabbed after being approached by suspects in an alleyway on 30 November, police said.
A boy, 16, from Huddersfield, was arrested on Sunday, officers said.
It followed the arrest on Friday of another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a man, 19, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The attack took place in an alley between Deighton Road and Riddings Close at about 20:20 GMT on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The victim then went to a nearby shop on Sheepridge Road for help, a force spokesperson said.
All three suspects had been released on police bail while inquiries continued, police said.
The stabbed boy was recovering from his injuries, officers added.
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact the West Yorkshire force.
