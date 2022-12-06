Wakefield: Sculpture trail planned for city centre
A new sculpture trail featuring the work of five leading British artists is planned for Wakefield city centre.
The public art trail will lead from Wakefield Westgate station to The Hepworth art gallery.
Wakefield Council has been awarded £1m of government money to deliver the installation, which will aim to reflect the district's heritage.
One of the artists commissioned is Jason Wilsher-Mills, who was born and grew up in the city.
His bronze sculpture of an "Amazon love god" will go on display in the Cathedral precinct, near to the entrance of the Ridings Centre.
He said it was inspired by the painting of West Yorkshire-born conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "When I found out I had been chosen for the commission, I cried, as it meant so much to me. I am so very proud.
"I am proud to be an artist with a disability, from a working-class background, to be chosen for this prestigious and high-profile commission."
The other artists who have created the sculptures for the trail are Halima Cassell, Andy Holden, Ro Robertson and Annie Morris.
Jo Hepworth, Wakefield Council's assistant Cabinet Member for culture, leisure and sport, said: "As the birthplace of internationally renowned artists - Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth - and home to the Hepworth Wakefield and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, you already know that our district has an amazing heritage of sculpture.
"I know that this new sculpture trail will give a real sense of pride in our fascinating history and heritage and connect key points of the city together.
The project is being funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
