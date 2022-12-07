New homes plan for Wakefield shopping centre site
The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield could become housing if the council decides to buy the complex, it has said.
Wakefield Council is to consider making a formal offer to buy the centre at a meeting on 13 December.
A council report stated that The Ridings "does not have a future as a retail destination".
Redeveloping the site, which is thought to be worth about £7.5m, could deliver 340 new homes, the report added.
Senior councillors are looking at the prospect of buying it as part of a regeneration project in the city.
A number of options for the future use of the site are being considered, including increasing leisure facilities, building new homes, pedestrian links and creating city centre green spaces.
"Having assets in public sector ownership would enable a more comprehensive approach to be taken, particularly around the pace and quality of development which in turn would provide confidence to the private sector and stimulate investment over time," the report stated.
"If the asset is acquired it would pave the way for complete redevelopment and change of use from retail which would radically reduce supply and enhance retail vibrancy of the consolidated areas around Trinity Walk and Westgate."
New projects
The building opened in 1983 and underwent a £5m transformation by current owners, NewRiver Retail Ltd.
However, despite the opening of a new food court and cinema, several shops within the centre have closed in recent years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Wakefield Business Improvement District Board and Wakefield High Street Task Force has backed the purchase.
A "major intervention option" was looked at by the council last autumn, which included the removal of the majority of The Ridings to make way for new projects, at an estimated cost of £71.6m over a five-year period.
If a formal offer is approved at the meeting on 13 December, a further report will be brought back to cabinet to outline future management arrangements.
