Firefighters tackle Leeds College campus blaze
About 40 firefighters have spent the night tackling a blaze at Leeds City College.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the alarm had been raised at the Printworks Campus site on Hunslet Road just after 00:00 GMT.
The blaze is believed to have started in the college's plant room, but the cause has not yet been identified.
The fire service said the number of appliances was reduced to two just after 05:15 GMT.
At the height of the blaze there were eight pumps at the scene along with an aerial platform.
Appliances from Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds, Rothwell, Morley, Ossett, Moortown, Stanningley and Featherstone all attended.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze has begun.
