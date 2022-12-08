Huddersfield: Man dies in hospital after house fire
- Published
A man has died in hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Huddersfield.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Glenside Close at about 22:50 GMT on Wednesday.
A 73-year-old man, who has not been identified, found at the scene was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing but it was not being treated as suspicious.
