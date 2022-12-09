Todmorden town centre gets £10m investment
Todmorden is set to get £10m worth of investment as part of the government's Town Deal project.
The phased development will see five projects get funding, including a new public space round Bramsche Square.
Work will also take place at Centre Vale Park, with money also being allocated to Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, as well as improvements made to the town hall.
Funding of £7.5m for three further proposals is yet to be decided.
Plans for Bramsche Square, which includes space to host events, have been given £3.5m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society's scheme to extend and improve their Halifax Road building, create additional opportunities and bring in more visitors to Todmorden has been given £1.9m.
Improving space and introducing energy efficiency measures at Todmorden College Learning Centre and Community hub has been awarded £1.7m.
In total, £1.9m will be spent on Centre Vale Park, including the bandstand.
And £1m will be used on alterations to make the Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall more accessible and user-friendly.
Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board, Pam Warhurst, said it was "wonderful news" that a "remarkable" level of investment had been secured.
"After years of consultation, the contributions and ambitions of Todmorden communities are now seeing some results".
Calderdale Council's Sarah Courtney said the plans would go hand in hand with the council's priority to develop strong and thriving towns.
"This is a proud step forward for Todmorden's regeneration," she said.
The approved projects will now undertake more detailed planning including public consultation
