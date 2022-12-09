Leeds man due in court on terrorism charges
A man from Leeds has been charged with several offences under the Terrorism, Firearms and Explosives Act.
Benjamin Hyland, from Yeadon, was arrested on 2 December by officers working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
He is charged with 11 offences under terrorism, firearms and explosive substances laws.
The 29-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Friday.
A 30-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge, police said.
