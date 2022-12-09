Leeds man due in court on terrorism charges

Westminster Magistrates' CourtPA
Benjamin Hyland, 29, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man from Leeds has been charged with several offences under the Terrorism, Firearms and Explosives Act.

Benjamin Hyland, from Yeadon, was arrested on 2 December by officers working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

He is charged with 11 offences under terrorism, firearms and explosive substances laws.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

A 30-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge, police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics