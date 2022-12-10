Belgrave Music Hall: Events planned to mark venue's 10th year
A Leeds bar and concert venue is marking its 10th anniversary with a year-long celebration of events.
The Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen opened in 2013 after renovation work on a disused snooker hall and has hosted gigs from artists including Stormzy, Royal Blood, Jorja Smith and The Fall.
Concerts in March 2023 by rapper Loyle Carner saw 17,000 applicants attempt to gain the 700 available tickets.
Other special events will be announced throughout the year.
The venue and its promoters have worked with Carner in Leeds from his early performances in small venues right up to a sold-out concert at the city's 02 Academy.
As part of the celebrations, Leeds record shops Jumbo Records and Crash Records will collaborate with the venue for special events.
Leeds International Film Festival and the Leeds International Festival of Ideas are also taking part in collaborations.
Simon Stevens, the venue's co-founder, said: "I'm really not sure what we expected when we first opened in 2013 but it's amazing to be making plans for our 10th anniversary year.
"I think it was more good luck than good judgement but the city definitely felt ready for change in 2013 and we're incredibly appreciative to all the people that helped make it possible."
