Wakefield woodland set to be saved as housing plans revised
An under-threat woodland created by children on the site of an old mine looks set to be saved after plans for a housing development were redrawn.
Bridge Homes was given permission to build 116 homes as part of the City Fields development in Wakefield.
The decision prompted a petition signed by more than 1,200 people calling for the trees on the land of the former Parkhill Colliery to be saved.
Plans have been redrawn to exclude the community woodland.
Eastmoor residents campaigned to save the woodland, planted in 2001, when the original plan was approved last December, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking at a full council meeting in February, Wakefield East councillor Akef Akbar said trees in Eastmoor were "being ripped down over and over and over again".
He said: "What message are we sending out over the environment?"
Wakefield Council agreed to hold talks with Bridge Homes, leading to the scheme being withdrawn and plans re-submitted for 95 homes.
The Castleford-based firm was set up as a partnership between the council and social housing supplier Wakefield District Housing.
A report states: "Local residents raised concerns with the council about the loss of the section of community woodland located to the southern part of the application site.
"In response, the applicant amended the site layout to exclude the community woodland."
The council's planning and highways committee will consider the amended plan at a meeting on Thursday.
