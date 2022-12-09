Huddersfield: Illegal vapes and cigarettes seized
Thousands of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized in Huddersfield, police have said.
A joint operation with Trading Standards led to the seizure of 28,000 illegal cigarettes, 1,519 oversize vapes and a quantity of shisha tobacco.
The illicit goods were found at four premises in the town during a day of action earlier this month.
West Yorkshire Police said the sale of such items was often used to fund organised crime.
Sgt Amanda Holroyd, from Kirklees Town Centre Partnership, described it as "a blight on communities".
"It is important we do all we can to cut off sources of funding for serious criminality," she added.
Vaping among secondary-school children is rising, with nearly one in five 15-year-olds using e-cigarettes in 2021, a recent survey by NHS Digital suggested.
Officers said the vapes seized were worth up to £25,000 and were not compliant with UK legislation.
Linda Davis, West Yorkshire Trading Standards Manager said: "The illegal trade in tobacco products makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime."
