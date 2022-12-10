Leeds: Stop and search powers extended after stabbing
Increased stop and search powers introduced after a man was stabbed in Leeds on Friday have been extended.
The man was injured outside the Springs Shopping Centre and remains in hospital, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Section 60 Order was due to expire at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, but will remain in force until 17:00 on Sunday.
The order covers Harehills, East End Park, Whinmoor, Gipton, Temple Newsam Park and Colton.
A second man injured in the incident on Friday had been released from hospital, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The order gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
A police spokesperson said the decision to extend the order followed a "detailed assessment of the need for continued use of the additional powers to prevent any further serious violence and help to keep communities safe".
