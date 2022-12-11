Bradford: Motorists urged not to give to roadside beggars
- Published
Motorists should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said it was concerned about the safety of those begging and that of other road users.
It said people wishing to help should instead donate or volunteer with charities which work with homeless people.
The force said enforcement was a last option when individuals refuse help to get off the streets.
Supt Richard Padwell said he did not believe the city had a greater problem than other areas.
"However, where it relates to individuals begging in the road we have have a particular concern, really from the point of view of safety for those individuals and other road users.
"If you are standing in a busy road with traffic passing, you are putting yourself at risk and you are putting members of the public and other road users at risk and we do have to challenge this behaviour."
Matthew is taking part in rehabilitation for his drug addiction and admits he begs by the roadside for food.
"The motorists have got no problem helping you if you are really homeless, " he said.
"I wish I didn't have to do this to tell you the truth, it is embarrassing."
The Reverend Linda Maslen, from the city's Fountains Church, runs a community kitchen and warm space and said no-one needs to beg for food as there are places for people to get a free hot meal.
"My suggestion is that people do give food if they've got food available but really the money is more likely to be used for drugs which isn't really helping the person and isn't helping our city."
She said with rising costs it is more likely that those with addictions to drugs and alcohol will turn to begging.
It is a criminal offence to beg in the streets, however Supt Padwell said their main concern is for vulnerable people and they work with partners to help people off the streets.
"Where necessary and as a last resort we will use enforcement, but we will do that as a means to persuade and encourage individuals not to put themselves and others at risk."
