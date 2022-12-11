Leeds: Pedestrian dies in Elland Road van hit-and-run
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Leeds.
The woman was hit by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice hockey stadium on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The vehicle then hit a lamppost and a man and woman fled the scene on foot, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The 59-year-old victim was given medical attention at the scene, but she died from her injuries a short while later, officers added.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who had information about the incident, was asked to contact police.
Officers also appealed for anyone who had dashcam footage from the scene at around the time of the crash to contact them.
A full road closure was put in place on Saturday evening to enable forensic teams to complete their work, police said.
