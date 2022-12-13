Leeds man charged over Elland Road fatal hit-and-run crash
A man is due in court charged with killing a woman who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Leeds.
The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Jason Ward, aged 51, of Throstle Road, Leeds, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Ward is also charged with causing death while uninsured and failing to report a road accident, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 36-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.
