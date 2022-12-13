Leeds A58 road closed after van and motorbike crash
A major road in Leeds has been closed following a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a van, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the junction of Easterly Road and Boggart Hill Drive, Seacroft, shortly before 07:00 GMT.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the collision, officers said.
Road closures are in place on the A58 Easterly Road.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch, with motorists being advised to avoid the area.
