Yorkshire nurses strike over pay row
- Published
Nurses across Yorkshire are among those taking part in the first of two planned strikes over pay at many NHS trusts in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said disruption to patients was "regrettable" but insisted action was needed.
The union is calling for a pay rise of 19.2% but the government has said this is unaffordable.
Picketing is expected at hospitals in Leeds and Bradford.
The BBC was asked not to disclose the surname or workplace of Rhian, a Yorkshire based nurse who said: "Nurses are leaving the NHS in droves because of pay and conditions. That ultimately affects patient care."
Nurses at these NHS bodies are taking part in the first wave of strike action:
- The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust
- NHS England
Emergency care will continue but routine services will be hit.
The government has offered an average 4.75% pay increase in England, with the lowest-paid guaranteed an increase of at least £1,400. The offer has been rejected, with Sarah Dodsworth, RCN's regional director, stating members needed to protect nursing.
'Not enough staff'
Speaking on the eve of the strike, Ms Dodsworth said: "There is simply not enough nursing staff to care for patients today and if we do not do this strike action there will not be enough for the foreseeable future."
Meanwhile, the RCN has announced a second strike will take place on Tuesday 20 December.
The government has said it is disappointed some staff have chosen to take strike action, adding union demands are unaffordable in the current economic climate.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.