Leeds couple reunited with missing cat after two years
- Published
A couple have been reunited with their pet cat nearly two years after it went missing.
Lupin disappeared from Harriet and Michael Tarbatt's home in Meanwood, Leeds, in February 2021 when he was just a kitten.
The couple said they had combed the streets looking for the feline and had all but given up hope when they took a call from the RSPCA earlier this month.
Ms Tarbatt said: "It's so amazing we've got him back."
Lupin was found living five miles away from his home in the Bramley area of the city after a member of the public reported seeing a stray cat to the RSPCA.
After being caught by the animal welfare charity Lupin was traced back to his owners by way of his microchip.
Ms Tarbatt said: "We looked for him up and down the streets and we put down biscuits and put up posters everywhere.
"We thought he was in someone's home, but he never returned and there were no sightings."
'Amazing story'
The couple were reunited with Lupin on 10 December and said he was slowly settling back into family life.
"He's a bit scrawny, but he's not underweight, so he has been looked after somewhere and been fed," Ms Tarbatt said.
"We can't thank the RSPCA enough for getting him back to us."
An RSPCA spokesperson said: "It is so important that cat owners get their pets microchipped and make sure the registered details are up to date - and this amazing story reminds us why."
