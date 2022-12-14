Greetland: Tenants told to make way for Lidl store
- Published
Tenants in five homes earmarked for a supermarket development claim they are being rushed to leave over the festive period.
Lidl and the landowners are in talks about turning an area of land off Saddleworth Road in Greetland, West Yorkshire, into a store.
Residents in the affected properties said they were only told the news in November and given two months' notice.
The letting agent and landlord did not comment when approached by the BBC.
Anna Blackwell, a mum of three who has lived on the street for 14 years, said the tenants are asking for "more time" to find a home, with the deadline currently in early January.
"The houses I've been looking at, three bedrooms, even two bedrooms are practically double what I'm paying," she said.
"I've even told the kids that Christmas might not happen this year because we've got to find a higher bond, a higher rent.
"We've grown into the house, it's always been the children's home - it has all been ripped away from us and we have to start again."
Steve Shirley, who has rented his home for 10 years, said: "I'll be really sad to go, I really want to stay in this area but the prices are so high and the timing is terrible.
"There's not much available at this time of year, it's devastating really."
Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Bellenger, of Calderdale Council's Greetland and Stainland ward, said: "I think considering the time of year, I think the end of March would be ample time for them.
"All they want is that extra time to be able to find somewhere else, enjoy Christmas and start packing up to go then."
The letting agent, Boococks, and landlord John Horsfall did not respond to multiple invitations to comment.
In a statement, Lidl said: "While we are currently exploring options to bring a new Lidl store to Calderdale, we do not currently own the Saddleworth Road site.
"Nonetheless, we are in conversation with the current owners and, to confirm, the timeline given to residents is not a requirement of Lidl."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.