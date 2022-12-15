Eight charged over Huddersfield cannabis plants find

West Yorkshire Police said the men were arrested after a police operation on Tuesday

Eight men have been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Huddersfield.

Thousands of cannabis plants were found at a commercial building in Nile Street on Tuesday following a large police operation in the town.

West Yorkshire Police said they are due before Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with the production of cannabis.

A 17-year-old male arrested in connection with the operation has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Those charged are:

  • Elvis Dume, 31, of no fixed abode
  • Lawrence Kratei, 23, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
  • Dashamir Halilaj, 42, of no fixed abode
  • Beshir Gjoci, 34, of Western Road, London
  • Arben Vladi, 45, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
  • Ilmi Balla, 46, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
  • Zini Buci, 69, of no fixed abode
  • Mariglen Metallari, 21, of no fixed abode

