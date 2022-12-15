Eight charged over Huddersfield cannabis plants find
Eight men have been charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Huddersfield.
Thousands of cannabis plants were found at a commercial building in Nile Street on Tuesday following a large police operation in the town.
West Yorkshire Police said they are due before Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with the production of cannabis.
A 17-year-old male arrested in connection with the operation has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Those charged are:
- Elvis Dume, 31, of no fixed abode
- Lawrence Kratei, 23, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
- Dashamir Halilaj, 42, of no fixed abode
- Beshir Gjoci, 34, of Western Road, London
- Arben Vladi, 45, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
- Ilmi Balla, 46, of Nile Street, Huddersfield
- Zini Buci, 69, of no fixed abode
- Mariglen Metallari, 21, of no fixed abode
