Kirklees: Leisure centres temporally close to save cash
- Published
Two Kirklees leisure centres will temporarily close and a third has suspended swimming from Friday amid soaring energy costs.
Batley Baths and Recreation Centre and Deighton Sports Arena close later, along with the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre.
The temporary measures will be reviewed at the end of March 2023.
Operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) said: "We appreciate this decision will be disappointing."
Hikes in energy prices have put significant strain on the organisation with the heating of swimming pools highlighted as a key issue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Louise Lewis, 40, a regular user of Deighton Sports Arena, said the closures would have a "massive impact" on communities they serve.
She added: "Mental health took its toll on people during covid and sport is a way for people to alleviate some of these stresses."
KAL said its nine other sites will operate as normal.
