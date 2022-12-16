Bradford: Driver who killed pedestrian jailed over fresh offences
A Bradford driver who knocked down and killed a pedestrian in 2009 has been jailed after further motoring offences.
Omar Taj, 35, was given a five-month suspended sentence in 2009 after he admitted causing the death of Roy Bradshaw, 62, by careless driving.
Following a crash last year in which he seriously injured himself, resulting in him using a wheelchair, he admitted dangerous driving.
On Friday at Bradford Crown Court, Taj was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
The court heard that in July 2021, he had crashed his BMW into a boundary wall near St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic College in Heaton.
Taj, of Highgate, Bradford, suffered a "life-changing" ankle injury and his two male passengers were also hurt in the collision.
Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said the damage caused to the wall was thought to be worth about £6,000.
The court was told that following an earlier pursuit, Taj had been "cornered" by police in a marked car, but instead of getting out of his vehicle he rammed the police car, causing £11,000 in damage.
Recorder Keir Monteith KC told the defendant: "If you'd got out at that particular time, you wouldn't be in a wheelchair now, but you didn't.
"This could have been another death, not only of yourself, the people in the car or anybody who had stepped in your way."
After his conviction in 2009, when he was 22, Taj accumulated further driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol and failing to provide breath specimens, the court heard.
Recorder Monteith told him: "I would have thought that after that conviction you wouldn't have committed any criminal offences in relation to driving, but you did."
In addition to his 10-month jail sentence, Taj was also banned from driving for two years and five months and was told he must pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.
