A1(M) crash: Man killed in four-car collision near Ferrybridge
- Published
A motorist has died after four cars crashed on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire.
The 47-year-old man was driving a Seat Ateca when it collided with three other vehicles on the southbound carriageway near Junction 41 at Ferrybridge at about 16:20 GMT on Thursday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving is being held in police custody.
The A1 was closed in both directions until about 18:40 GMT and did not re-open southbound until about 01:50 GMT on Friday, National Highways said.
Officers investigating the crash have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
