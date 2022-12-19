Boy, 5, injured in Halifax supermarket car park collision
A five-year-old boy has been injured after being hit by a car outside a supermarket in Halifax.
West Yorkshire Police said the child was taken to hospital after suffering a serious leg injury in the incident, which took place in the car park of the Thrum Hall Lane Asda on Friday evening.
The force said it is believed the boy was struck by a white Vauxhall Mokka, but the car did not stop at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
