Man shot in Dewsbury car was targeted attack - police
- Published
A man shot as he sat in his car was rushed to hospital in his own vehicle, police have said.
The 34-year-old was seriously injured when a gunman opened fire on Highfield Chase, Staincliffe, at 19:45 GMT on Monday.
West Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken in his own vehicle to Dewsbury Hospital before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weeks said he believed it was a "targeted incident".
He appealed for anyone with information about the gunman to get in touch.
