Leeds pedestrian killed in Seacroft collision named by police
- Published
An 82-year-old great-grandmother who died after being hit by a car as she walked along a Leeds pavement has been named by police.
Rita Cuthbert was hit by a Land Rover when it mounted the path at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft, shortly after 14:00 GMT on 2 December.
Her family described her as a "popular lady who lived life to the full".
Police said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
In a tribute, Mrs Cuthbert's family said she was a "much-loved" mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who would be "missed by everyone".
"Rita was a popular lady who lived life to the full and was well known and loved in the local area.
"We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to all the members of the public and the emergency services who did everything they could to help Rita at the scene of the collision."
West Yorkshire Police said the incident was still under investigation and renewed their appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
