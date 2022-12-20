Trial date set over Bradford student accommodation hot water issues
Two men and two companies are due to go on trial next year after students were said to have been left without hot water for months.
All Saints Hall and Trinity B hall at Laisteridge Student Village in Bradford is said to have had the issue between 13 May and 1 October 2021.
Haris Akhtar, Bhupinder Chohan and the two firms are accused of contravening or failing to comply with a council abatement notice.
They are due to go on trial in April.
Mr Akhtar, of Laisteridge Student Village, and Mr Chohan, of Keats Way, London, have been charged alongside London-based businesses Hill and Standard Development Ltd and B and M Properties Ltd by Bradford City Council.
Court documents show the charges relate to the maintenance of a gas supply at the student accommodation meaning there was not a "satisfactory supply" of hot water in the kitchens or bathrooms, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
On Tuesday, Bradford Magistrates' Court heard the trial is due to start at the same court on 20 April 2023.
