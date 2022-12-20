Leeds Magistrates' Court: Sewerage issues close building
A court building has been closed after issues with the sewerage system led to an "awful smell".
Leeds Magistrates' Court, which can hear dozens of cases a day, has been closed for a week, an HM Courts and Tribunals spokesperson said.
The building will remain closed until 4 January with some cases being moved to the magistrates' court in Bradford.
"We apologise to those inconvenienced," the spokesperson added. Anyone affected will be contacted directly.
The BBC understands an issue with the waste system forced the court to close, with one court official complaining about the smell in the building.
Earlier this year, courts in Sheffield were closed because of a burst water pipe.
This year, £80m has been spent by the Ministry of Justice on improving facilities at court buildings.
