Yorkshire ambulance bosses declare critical incident amid delays
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has declared a critical incident as soaring demand sees people face "significant delays" waiting for ambulances.
People are being urged to only call 999 in life-threatening emergencies.
The move comes as nurses in West Yorkshire hold their second day of industrial action, and the day before ambulance staff are set to go out on strike in England and Wales over pay.
Ambulances have also faced long delays handing over patients at hospitals.
In a statement, YAS said declaring a critical incident would allow it to "protect our core services for patients and respond to ongoing demand".
The health service across the country is likely to be hit by major disruption as ambulance workers, including paramedics, control room workers and technicians walk out in England and Wales on Wednesday.
More than 4,000 ambulance workers are expected to walk out in Yorkshire in the ongoing pay dispute.
'Avoid risky activities'
YAS executive director Nick Smith said: "Services will be severely disrupted, with the likelihood of significant delays.
"So, we are urging the public to use the emergency ambulance service more wisely and only to call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our response to those most in need."
Although ambulances will still respond to life-threatening emergencies, other calls will not be answered and people could be asked to make their own way to hospital.
Health service bosses from the NHS Confederation have already said they "cannot guarantee patient safety" during the ambulance workers' strike, while Health Minister Will Quince has told people to avoid contact sports and other "risky activities" during the strike.
