Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
- Published
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months.
Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October.
During the incident, a car was reversed into the shop and cigarettes were stolen, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it had not found the suspect "despite extensive enquiries".
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.