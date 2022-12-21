Mirfield: Improvements for town's 'most dangerous' junction
- Published
A road described as the "the most dangerous junction" in a West Yorkshire town is to get major improvements.
The Saville Arms crossroads in Mirfield has been monitored for several years and a number of minor improvements had cut accident rates.
However, the number of those seriously injured or killed at the junction had remained the same.
The scheme will include the retention of a loading bay after objections to its removal by some residents.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Kirklees councillors were told by residents the bay, on Water Royd Lane, was important for deliveries and pick-ups for a local takeaway and for people who lived in the area who had no parking provision close by.
However, councillors representing Mirfield continued to state the layby should go.
One of them, Conservative Vivien Lees-Hamilton branded the crossroad, situated at the junction of Water Royd Lane, Old Bank Road, Kitson Hill Road, and Lee Green, as undoubtedly "the most dangerous" in Mirfield.
She said she had been in the driver training industry for 28 years and explained the dangers of the junction, describing the sight line from the left as "abysmal" without the presence of a layby.
The councillor said the junction was in need of a traffic calming scheme that should not be compromised by a layby.
Council officers were aware of residents' concerns over the layby and had proposed the alternative plan, which was approved despite the objections of Mirfield's councillors.
It sees the retention of a loading bay but it will be much deeper allowing vehicles to park further back into the footway and vehicles further away from the Lee Green junction.
Speed bumps, improved road signage and lighting are among other measures planned.
