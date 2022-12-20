Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds honour
Rugby League stars and motor neurone disease (MND) fundraisers Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded the freedom of Leeds.
Leeds City Council said the former Leeds Rhinos teammates had been chosen for the city's highest civic honour due to their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character".
Sinfield recently ran seven ultra marathons in a week, raising £2.7m.
Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019 after he retired from the sport.
Since then he has led calls for better funding to help find a cure for the disease and spearheaded a £5m appeal to build a new MND centre in Leeds.
The local authority said the pair had "touched hearts right around the world" during their fundraising, reflecting "the very best of Leeds".
"Rob's response to his diagnosis was typically positive and selfless, with the last three years seeing him championing the raising of funds and awareness for all those affected by the disease," it said.
"Kevin, meanwhile, has followed his old friend's lead by embarking on a series of gruelling endurance challenges that have raised millions of pounds for MND-related causes."
The pair will be made honorary freemen of the city during a ceremony at Leeds Civic Hall on 11 January, with their names set to be added to an engraved roll of honour in the building.
Previous recipients include Sir Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Alan Bennett and members of the 1967-74 Leeds United side.
Burrow said: "Having spent my entire adult life as part of the Leeds Rhinos family, it meant so much to me during my career to be able to bring joy to the people of Leeds with our success on the field.
"When you look down the distinguished list of previous recipients of this honour, it makes this acknowledgement from the city even more outstanding and I am deeply humbled to receive it, especially alongside Kevin, a man who continues to set the example for all of us to follow."
Sinfield said he was "deeply honoured" to receive the accolade.
"Whilst it was a joy to bring sporting success to our city on the field, the way the people of Leeds in particular have shown their love and support for my friend Rob Burrow and his family since his MND diagnosis says everything about what a wonderful city Leeds is and I accept this award on behalf of all those people who have done so much for our community."
