Wakefield: Car stolen with child in back seat
- Published
A young child has been found unharmed after the car they were in was stolen from a driveway in West Yorkshire.
The youngster was sat in the rear seat of an orange Nissan X-Trial when it was taken from South Parade, Ossett, at about 16:25 GMT on Tuesday.
The child was found about an hour later still inside the vehicle after it had been abandoned nearby.
West Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
The car was found after an "extensive" search, which involved the support of a police aircraft, the force said.
"This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible," Det Insp Sarah Degnan said.
"We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the male pictured to contact police."
