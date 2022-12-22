Huddersfield: M62 crash victim named as Mohammed Shaan Hussain
- Published
A man killed in a crash on the M62 near Huddersfield has been named locally as 20-year-old Mohammed Shaan Hussain.
The single-vehicle crash happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 23 at about 04:20 GMT on Wednesday.
A second person was seriously injured, West Yorkshire Police said.
One tribute posted to Janaza Announcements' Facebook page described Mr Hussain, from Bradford, as "very humble, respectful and helpful".
A neighbour of Mr Hussain's family added he was "a lovely, polite kid".
Police, who have not yet formally named the victim, have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.