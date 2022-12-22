The Traitors: What happens when the castle cameras stop rolling?
- Published
Behind the walls of a Scottish castle, a group of 22 people have watched their number dwindle as they are slowly picked off by a ruthless band of killers. Theo Mayne, one of the contestants on the hit BBC reality show The Traitors, explains what life was like as he tried to stay in the game.
"I was paranoid every moment of the day," the Leeds-born cheerleading coach says.
"Not only didn't you know who to trust, but you also had Claudia ready to come in and drop a bombshell."
In the sweeping Scottish Highlands, Claudia Winkleman has played taskmistress for three weeks over an ever-shrinking band of players stationed at Ardross Castle.
Contestants are split into either faithful or traitors, with the former trying to smoke out the latter before they 'murder' them and are forced to leave empty-handed.
The faithful can also be banished by their own after a gruelling roundtable discussion where fingers are pointed and accusations fly.
Warning - this article contains spoilers for the series.
"It was savage," says Theo. "I was savage. I called multiple people out.
"The round tables are tough because people are just clutching at straws. What you see on TV, it happened, it was crazy."
The room was cold and discussions were in-depth, with some players leaving in tears. Faithful Aaron had a panic attack as the spotlight of suspicion mistakenly fell on him.
"The traitors led that round table. The faithfuls were like sheep and just followed others," Theo recalls.
Admitting he's "an emotional person", the 27-year-old says the experience was intense.
He had to fight back tears as he stood up and told the group, who had just voted for him to go, that he was actually a fellow faithful.
"You don't know who to trust, and when you do trust someone they backstab you," he says.
Theo's fate was sealed during the roundtable vote when his friend Amanda, who had previously said she "100%" trusted Theo, revealed she believed he could be a traitor too.
Amanda was later unmasked as one of the murderous traitors.
What was that like for Theo?
"It was tough," he exclaims.
"I spent so many times with Amanda on and off camera."
Welfare teams worked with the cast during filming to make sure contestants were happy with the experience.
Before each episode goes out, the group are told what to expect, including what might have made the final edit.
So what happens when the players finish at the end of each day's filming?
Contestants are blindfolded as they are shuttled to their off-site accommodation at 10-minute intervals.
They won't meet or speak to each other until the next morning, when they are taken back to the country home for their breakfast reunion.
While the faithful toss and turn in the night trying to figure out who could be killing them, the traitors continue filming in the early hours, plotting their next move.
"I don't think I could have been a traitor from the start, but I think if I was given an ultimatum I would have said yes," admits Theo.
"Everyone trusted me at that point, so I'd like to be recruited, but I'm a nosy person so I'd have seen who the other traitors were and be like, 'Oh, it's you!'"
Host Claudia Winkleman was "invested" in the game and the players, he adds.
"The day I was banished and the cameras stopped rolling, she gave me a tight hold and said, 'it's alright, it'll be OK' and I think I needed someone like that.
"She's just a genuine warm heart, but great to see a savage side to her."
She joins the group on their challenges - some filmed miles from the castle.
Theo admits he would stare in awe at the rolling Scottish hills on the long drives during his first visit north of the border.
So do the contestants, who filmed the series in May, still stay in touch?
Well, they have a WhatsApp group - and everyone, even traitors - are included, reveals Theo.
During the show, phones become red hot as messages and memes fly in as their drama is relived on TV sets across the nation.
Since his appearance, Theo says he's been recognised everywhere he goes - including while doing his weekly shop at Aldi.
"The support I've had has been phenomenal. It's been overwhelming," he smiles.
A mix of hidden and overt cameras captured the action, with almost every moment of their time in the castle filmed, meaning their secretive chats were often recorded.
Theo, who also applied to be on game show Blankety Blank, hopes his appearance will also encourage others from different backgrounds to sign up for TV programmes.
"I just want to be a beacon of light for people and just show you can come from any background and you can do anything if you work hard.
"There's not enough diverse, gay, multicultural people on TV and we need more of that.
"It made me stronger, more confident, made me believe in my self more. I'd go back in again tomorrow."
So who is the best player?
Theo admits he believes traitor Wilfred Webster has brought his A game.
"He's playing a blinder. What a whopper.
"Flown under the radar, had an emotional outburst which put him in good stead, got Hannah [a member of the faithful] by his side and she's always backing his corner.
"I just hope it doesn't upset the people around him [when they discover he's a traitor]. If I was in his shoes and could play that game I would have, but I'd be emotionally wrecked."
The Traitors concludes on BBC One at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.
